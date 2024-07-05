S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.89.

SPGI opened at $449.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.19 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

