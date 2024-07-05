New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

