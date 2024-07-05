15,632 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,249,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after buying an additional 850,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 215.43, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

