The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.61 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

