David Badawi Sells 3,128 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $20,081.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,759,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,296,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

