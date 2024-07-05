Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.43. Approximately 818,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,550,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

