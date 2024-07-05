New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $78.13 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

