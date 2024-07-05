Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $374.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

