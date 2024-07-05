SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $392.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

