Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.71 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00008518 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $695.63 million and $62.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,552,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,549,447.78777787 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.63315069 USD and is down -15.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $56,461,531.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

