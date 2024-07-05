ZRC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 132,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

