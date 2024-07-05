Stratis Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $48,589.81 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.73 or 0.05318453 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

