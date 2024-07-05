Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

