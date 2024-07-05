BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $5.89 million and $134,960.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,393 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

