MetFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.95 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. MetFi has a total market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $280,740.75 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.38715289 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $225,241.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

