American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $284,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

