Heroes of Mavia Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,318,560.919065 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.17806488 USD and is down -24.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,474,414.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

