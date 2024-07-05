Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $211.88 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,526,307,838 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,565,218,498.992055. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99841227 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $178,657,262.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

