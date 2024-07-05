American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $328,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

