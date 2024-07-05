9,823 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

