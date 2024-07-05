Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 22,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

