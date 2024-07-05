Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.50) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON:PNN opened at GBX 596 ($7.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 636.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.65. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14,900.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($9.80).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

