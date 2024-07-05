Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.50) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
