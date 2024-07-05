First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $506.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

