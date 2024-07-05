Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Everi were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

