Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

