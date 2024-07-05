Insight Folios Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $139.43 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.