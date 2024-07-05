Insight Folios Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $139.43 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
