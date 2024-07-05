Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.