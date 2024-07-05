Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 204.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

