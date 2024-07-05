State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,245 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 148.1% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

