Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 287.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,332,663. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

