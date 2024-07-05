State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

EPAM opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

