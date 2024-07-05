iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

