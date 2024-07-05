Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

