Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 51,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,283.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,191.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

