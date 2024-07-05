State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.08 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 250,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

