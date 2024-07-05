Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Norden Group LLC owned 0.12% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FLJP stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.