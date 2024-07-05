Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 738,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

