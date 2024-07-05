Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 216,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 262,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

