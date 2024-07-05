Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 78,484 Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Separately, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

