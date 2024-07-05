Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.