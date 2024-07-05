First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

