Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 5th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,536,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,250,000 after purchasing an additional 656,909 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

