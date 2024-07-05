State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

