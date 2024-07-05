Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

