Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 4,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,565,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,446,550.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

