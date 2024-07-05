Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 127,101 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after buying an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after buying an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 891,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

