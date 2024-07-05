WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2,181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,725,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.4%

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

