24,786 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

