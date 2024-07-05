Norden Group LLC Purchases 60,929 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,381.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.8% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in 3M by 6.1% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.62 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.