JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 6.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.